1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,608-0,690 0,608-0,690 0,607-0,670 0,607-0,680 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,745-0,750 0,745-0,750 0,645-0,650 0,645-0,650 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,760-0,761 0,760-0,761 0,660-0,661 0,660-0,661 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,765 0,765 1,190 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,290 1,290 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 592 587 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 614 609 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,850 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,390 1,390 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Castor oil BSS 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed