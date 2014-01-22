* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,605-0,696 09,000 0,607-0,690 Gondal 09,000 565-0,701 10,000 571-0,692 Jasdan 2,000 530-0,677 2,500 531-0,650 Jamnagar 08,000 618-0,722 08,000 614-0,705 Junagadh 07,000 515-0,670 08,000 520-0,658 Keshod 04,000 508-0,655 05,000 515-0,640 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,696 0,608-0,690 0,605-0,680 0,607-0,670 (auction price) Market delivery 0,745-0,750 0,745-0,750 0,645-0,650 0,645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,760-0,761 0,760-0,761 0,660-0,661 0,660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 2,900-3,210 2,800-3,244 Sesame (Black) 0,048 3,000-3,829 2,800-3,724 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,595 0,750-0,803 0,750-0,780 Rapeseeds 015 570-610 560-597 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,765 0,765 1,190 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,290 1,290 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 592 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 614 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil label tin 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,390 1,390 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Castor oil BSS 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed