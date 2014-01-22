1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
3. Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
4. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail buying support.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,610-0,696 0,608-0,690 0,605-0,680 0,607-0,670
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,745-0,750 0,640-0,645 0,645-0,650
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,760-0,761 0,655-0,656 0,660-0,661
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,760 0,765 1,185 1,190
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,280 1,290
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 592 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 614 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,375-1,380 1,380-1,385
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,395-1,400 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,380 1,390
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,165-1,170
Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Castor oil BSS 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,400-22,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed