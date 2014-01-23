* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,606-0,690 07,500 0,605-0,696 Gondal 10,000 553-0,706 09,000 565-0,701 Jasdan 2,500 558-0,660 2,000 530-0,677 Jamnagar 10,000 604-0,700 08,000 618-0,722 Junagadh 08,000 533-0,674 07,000 515-0,670 Keshod 04,000 515-0,641 04,000 508-0,655 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,608-0,690 0,610-0,696 0,606-0,660 0,605-0,680 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,226 2,592-3,201 2,900-3,210 Sesame (Black) 0,073 2,850-3,842 3,000-3,829 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,441 0,750-0,783 0,750-0,803 Rapeseeds 005 570-600 570-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,760 1,185 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,280 1,280 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 617 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil label tin 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,380 1,380 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460 Castor oil BSS 1,465-1,470 1,475-1,480 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed