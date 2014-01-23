1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,608-0,690 0,610-0,696 0,606-0,660 0,605-0,680 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,760 1,185 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,280 1,280 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 617 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,380 1,380 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460 Castor oil BSS 1,465-1,470 1,475-1,480 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed