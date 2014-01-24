* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,65,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 09,000 0,608-0,700 07,000 0,606-0,690
Gondal 10,500 545-0,695 10,000 553-0,706
Jasdan 1,500 569-0,650 2,500 558-0,660
Jamnagar 08,000 608-0,711 10,000 604-0,700
Junagadh 07,000 530-0,664 08,000 533-0,674
Keshod 04,000 515-0,635 04,000 515-0,641
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,609-0,700 0,608-0,690 0,608-0,675 0,606-0,660
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,510 2,240-3,170 2,592-3,201
Sesame (Black) 0,056 3,100-3,790 2,850-3,842
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,474 0,725-0,767 0,750-0,783
Rapeseeds 100 580-630 570-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,755 0,760 1,175 1,185
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,270 1,280
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950
Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,355-1,360 1,365-1,370
Groundnut oil label tin 1,365-1,370 1,375-1,380
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,370 1,380
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Castor oil BSS 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed