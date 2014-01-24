* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,608-0,700 07,000 0,606-0,690 Gondal 10,500 545-0,695 10,000 553-0,706 Jasdan 1,500 569-0,650 2,500 558-0,660 Jamnagar 08,000 608-0,711 10,000 604-0,700 Junagadh 07,000 530-0,664 08,000 533-0,674 Keshod 04,000 515-0,635 04,000 515-0,641 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,609-0,700 0,608-0,690 0,608-0,675 0,606-0,660 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,510 2,240-3,170 2,592-3,201 Sesame (Black) 0,056 3,100-3,790 2,850-3,842 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,474 0,725-0,767 0,750-0,783 Rapeseeds 100 580-630 570-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,755 0,760 1,175 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,270 1,280 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,355-1,360 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil label tin 1,365-1,370 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,370 1,380 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Castor oil BSS 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed