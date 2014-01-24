1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,609-0,700 0,608-0,690 0,608-0,675 0,606-0,660
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,755 0,760 1,175 1,185
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,270 1,280
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 597 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 619 622 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,355-1,360 1,365-1,370
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,365-1,370 1,375-1,380
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,370 1,380
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,445-1,450
Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,465-1,470
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,400-22,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed