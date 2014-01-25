* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,500 0,607-0,698 09,000 0,608-0,700 Gondal 10,000 570-0,710 10,500 545-0,695 Jasdan 1,000 550-0,643 1,500 569-0,650 Jamnagar 06,000 606-0,726 08,000 608-0,711 Junagadh 05,000 528-0,680 07,000 530-0,664 Keshod 02,500 518-0,633 04,000 515-0,635 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,608-0,698 0,609-0,700 0,607-0,673 0,608-0,675 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,290 2,180-3,147 2,240-3,170 Sesame (Black) 0,081 3,300-3,815 3,100-3,790 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,435 0,700-0,752 0,725-0,767 Rapeseeds 020 565-605 580-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,755 0,755 1,175 1,175 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,270 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 619 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,825 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,835 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil label tin 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,370 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed