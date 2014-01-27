* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. * Sesame oil moved up due to firm trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,609-0,690 0,608-0,698 0,608-0,674 0,607-0,673 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,630-0,635 0,640-0,645 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,645-0,646 0,655-0,656 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,745 0,755 1,160 1,175 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,260 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 617 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,600 3,970-3,980 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,340-1,345 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,350-1,355 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,370-1,375 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,360 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,755-1,760 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 22,700-22,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed