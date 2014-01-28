* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 10,000 0,608-0,690 Gondal 10,000 590-0,707 11,500 575-0,712 Jasdan 1,000 532-0,671 1,000 543-0,665 Jamnagar 07,000 605-0,725 09,000 604-0,712 Junagadh 08,000 545-0,693 07,500 540-0,677 Keshod 03,000 527-0,664 03,000 528-0,656 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,609-0,690 0,000-0,000 0,608-0,674 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,185 2,280-3,176 2,350-3,232 Sesame (Black) 0,092 3,232-3,868 3,275-3,852 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,721-0,751 Rapeseeds 100 580-615 580-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,745 1,155 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 620 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,970-3,980 3,970-3,980 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil label tin 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,150-4,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed