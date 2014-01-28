* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,609-0,690 0,000-0,000 0,608-0,674 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,740-0,745 0,620-0,625 0,630-0,635 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,755-0,756 0,635-0,636 0,645-0,646 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,745 1,155 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,250 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 620 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,970-3,980 3,970-3,980 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,350 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,150-4,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed