* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,000 0,595-0,670 10,000 0,608-0,690 Gondal 11,500 570-0,690 10,000 590-0,707 Jasdan 1,000 549-0,666 1,000 532-0,671 Jamnagar 08,000 588-0,702 07,000 605-0,725 Junagadh 07,000 530-0,678 08,000 545-0,693 Keshod 03,000 522-0,653 03,000 527-0,664 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,670 0,609-0,690 0,595-0,660 0,608-0,674 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,620-0,625 0,620-0,625 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,635-0,636 0,635-0,636 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,224 2,222-3,133 2,280-3,176 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 3,232-3,868 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,749 0,725-0,768 0,721-0,751 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 580-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,740 1,150 1,155 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 612 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,970-3,980 3,970-3,980 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil label tin 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,150-4,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed