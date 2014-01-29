* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail
users.
* Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 11,000 0,595-0,670 10,000 0,608-0,690
Gondal 11,500 570-0,690 10,000 590-0,707
Jasdan 1,000 549-0,666 1,000 532-0,671
Jamnagar 08,000 588-0,702 07,000 605-0,725
Junagadh 07,000 530-0,678 08,000 545-0,693
Keshod 03,000 522-0,653 03,000 527-0,664
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,600-0,670 0,609-0,690 0,595-0,660 0,608-0,674
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,620-0,625 0,620-0,625
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,635-0,636 0,635-0,636
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,224 2,222-3,133 2,280-3,176
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 3,232-3,868
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,749 0,725-0,768 0,721-0,751
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 580-615
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,735 0,740 1,150 1,155
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,250
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 612 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,970-3,980 3,970-3,980
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil label tin 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,365-1,370
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,350
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,150-4,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed