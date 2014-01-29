1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,600-0,670 0,609-0,690 0,595-0,660 0,608-0,674 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,720-0,725 0,630-0,635 0,620-0,625 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,735-0,736 0,645-0,646 0,635-0,636 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,740 1,135 1,155 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,230 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 599 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 612 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,970-3,980 3,970-3,980 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,335-1,340 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,330 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,150-4,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed