1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
2. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,600-0,670 0,609-0,690 0,595-0,660 0,608-0,674
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,720-0,725 0,630-0,635 0,620-0,625
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,735-0,736 0,645-0,646 0,635-0,636
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,730 0,740 1,135 1,155
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,230 1,250
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 599 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 612 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,970-3,980 3,970-3,980
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,335-1,340 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,365-1,370
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,330 1,350
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160
Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,150-4,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed