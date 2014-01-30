* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,596-0,680 11,000 0,595-0,670 Gondal 12,500 560-0,686 11,500 570-0,690 Jasdan 1,500 535-0,645 1,000 549-0,666 Jamnagar 07,000 575-0,690 08,000 588-0,702 Junagadh 06,000 522-0,680 07,000 530-0,678 Keshod 02,500 514-0,650 03,000 522-0,653 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,601-0,680 0,600-0,670 0,596-0,670 0,595-0,660 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,145 2,350-3,160 2,222-3,133 Sesame (Black) 0,095 3,285-3,866 3,232-3,868 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,557 0,725-0,763 0,725-0,768 Rapeseeds 200 585-610 580-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,730 1,130 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,970-3,980 3,970-3,980 Castor oil commercial 0,823 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,833 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,150-4,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed