* Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Sesame oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,602-0,655 0,601-0,680 0,597-0,650 0,596-0,670 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,720 1,105 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,210 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 612 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,620 3,960-3,970 3,970-3,980 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,305-1,310 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,315-1,320 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,335-1,340 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,150-4,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 23,200-23,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed