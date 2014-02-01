* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Sesame oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,500 0,597-0,655 09,000 0,596-0,680 Gondal 11,500 554-0,675 12,500 560-0,686 Jasdan 1,000 522-0,651 1,500 535-0,645 Jamnagar 07,500 580-0,680 07,000 575-0,690 Junagadh 08,000 520-0,667 06,000 522-0,680 Keshod 02,500 518-0,640 02,500 514-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,602-0,655 0,601-0,680 0,597-0,650 0,596-0,670 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,137 2,500-3,210 2,350-3,160 Sesame (Black) 0,067 3,350-3,992 3,285-3,866 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,641 0,725-0,766 0,725-0,763 Rapeseeds 080 575-608 585-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,715 0,720 1,115 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,620 3,960-3,970 3,970-3,980 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,310-1,315 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil label tin 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,320 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,150-4,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed