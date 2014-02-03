* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,598-0,670 08,000 0,598-0,660 Gondal 10,500 579-0,667 10,000 560-0,671 Jasdan 1,500 510-0,653 1,000 520-0,642 Jamnagar 07,000 599-0,685 06,000 603-0,684 Junagadh 08,000 516-0,667 07,000 520-0,655 Keshod 02,500 513-0,626 02,500 515-0,633 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,670 0,604-0,660 0,598-0,660 0,598-0,652 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,254 2,610-3,150 2,524-3,260 Sesame (Black) 0,045 3,150-3,900 3,205-4,015 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,715-0,745 0,725-0,765 Rapeseeds 020 560-600 570-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,710 1,115 1,105 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 607 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,310-1,315 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil label tin 1,320-1,325 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,340-1,345 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,755-1,760 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed