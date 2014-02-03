1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,605-0,670 0,604-0,660 0,598-0,660 0,598-0,652 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,710 1,105 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,210 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 585 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 607 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,315-1,320 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,325-1,330 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,345-1,350 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,14451,150 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,755-1,760 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 23,000-23,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:40 03Feb14 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Feb 03 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,598-0,670 08,000 0,598-0,660 Gondal 10,500 579-0,667 10,000 560-0,671 Jasdan 1,500 510-0,653 1,000 520-0,642 Jamnagar 07,000 599-0,685 06,000 603-0,684 Junagadh 08,000 516-0,667 07,000 520-0,655 Keshod 02,500 513-0,626 02,500 515-0,633 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,670 0,604-0,660 0,598-0,660 0,598-0,652 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,254 2,610-3,150 2,524-3,260 Sesame (Black) 0,045 3,150-3,900 3,205-4,015 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,715-0,745 0,725-0,765 Rapeseeds 020 560-600 570-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,710 1,115 1,105 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 607 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,310-1,315 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil label tin 1,320-1,325 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,340-1,345 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,755-1,760 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed