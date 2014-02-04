* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,500 0,600-0,680 07,000 0,598-0,670
Gondal 09,000 588-0,665 10,500 579-0,667
Jasdan 1,000 527-0,660 1,500 510-0,653
Jamnagar 06,000 610-0,689 07,000 599-0,685
Junagadh 06,000 533-0,652 08,000 516-0,667
Keshod 02,500 510-0,625 02,500 513-0,626
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,608-0,680 0,605-0,670 0,600-0,665 0,598-0,660
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,160 2,630-3,400 2,610-3,150
Sesame (Black) 0,052 3,240-4,050 3,150-3,900
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,715-0,754 0,715-0,745
Rapeseeds 020 560-595 560-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,730 0,725 1,130 1,125
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,210
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 607 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,320 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed