1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,608-0,680 0,605-0,670 0,600-0,665 0,598-0,660 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,730-0,735 0,650-0,655 0,630-0,635 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,745-0,746 0,665-0,666 0,645-0,646 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,725 1,145 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,220 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 585 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 607 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,330-1,335 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,320 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,14451,150 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,200-23,300 23,000-23,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:28 04Feb14 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Feb 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,600-0,680 07,000 0,598-0,670 Gondal 09,000 588-0,665 10,500 579-0,667 Jasdan 1,000 527-0,660 1,500 510-0,653 Jamnagar 06,000 610-0,689 07,000 599-0,685 Junagadh 06,000 533-0,652 08,000 516-0,667 Keshod 02,500 510-0,625 02,500 513-0,626 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,608-0,680 0,605-0,670 0,600-0,665 0,598-0,660 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 2,630-3,400 2,610-3,150 Sesame (Black) 0,052 3,240-4,050 3,150-3,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,715-0,754 0,715-0,745 Rapeseeds 020 560-595 560-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,725 1,130 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 607 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,320 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Tuesday, 04 February 2014 14:28:13RTRS {C}ENDS