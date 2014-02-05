* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,607-0,680 06,500 0,600-0,680 Gondal 08,000 591-0,678 09,000 588-0,665 Jasdan 1,000 524-0,650 1,000 527-0,660 Jamnagar 05,000 621-0,688 06,000 610-0,689 Junagadh 07,000 528-0,674 06,000 533-0,652 Keshod 03,000 510-0,643 02,500 510-0,625 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,609-0,680 0,608-0,680 0,607-0,668 0,600-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,240 2,600-3,410 2,630-3,400 Sesame (Black) 0,074 3,260-4,110 3,240-4,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,465 0,715-0,755 0,715-0,754 Rapeseeds 005 580-600 560-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,735 1,150 1,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 607 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed