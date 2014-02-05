* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,08,000-0,09,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,500 0,607-0,680 06,500 0,600-0,680
Gondal 08,000 591-0,678 09,000 588-0,665
Jasdan 1,000 524-0,650 1,000 527-0,660
Jamnagar 05,000 621-0,688 06,000 610-0,689
Junagadh 07,000 528-0,674 06,000 533-0,652
Keshod 03,000 510-0,643 02,500 510-0,625
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,609-0,680 0,608-0,680 0,607-0,668 0,600-0,665
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,240 2,600-3,410 2,630-3,400
Sesame (Black) 0,074 3,260-4,110 3,240-4,050
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,465 0,715-0,755 0,715-0,754
Rapeseeds 005 580-600 560-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,740 0,735 1,150 1,145
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,220
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 607 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,320
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed