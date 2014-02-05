1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,609-0,680 0,608-0,680 0,607-0,668 0,600-0,665 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,735 1,145 1,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,220 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 588 585 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 610 607 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,320 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,200-23,300 23,200-23,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:22 05Feb14 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Feb 05 * Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,08,000-0,09,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,720-0,788 versus 0,730-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,105.00 At 1215 local time 4,089.00 Previous close 4,093.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 05 February 2014 15:22:17RTRS {C}ENDS