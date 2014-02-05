1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,609-0,680 0,608-0,680 0,607-0,668 0,600-0,665
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,735 0,735 1,145 1,145
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,220 1,220
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 588 585 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 610 607 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,320 1,320
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,200-23,300 23,200-23,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
15:22 05Feb14 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Feb 05
* Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the
early trades due to profit selling from bull operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,08,000-0,09,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,720-0,788 versus 0,730-0,785 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract
Today's open 4,105.00
At 1215 local time 4,089.00
Previous close 4,093.00
