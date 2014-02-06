* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,607-0,675 07,500 0,607-0,680 Gondal 08,000 595-0,670 08,000 591-0,678 Jasdan 1,000 539-0,644 1,000 524-0,650 Jamnagar 06,000 615-0,676 05,000 621-0,688 Junagadh 05,000 524-0,661 07,000 528-0,674 Keshod 02,000 505-0,640 03,000 510-0,643 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,608-0,675 0,609-0,680 0,607-0,670 0,607-0,668 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,360 2,580-3,400 2,600-3,410 Sesame (Black) 0,066 3,275-4,196 3,260-4,110 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,700-0,735 0,715-0,755 Rapeseeds 020 550-600 580-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,735 1,130 1,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 588 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 610 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,320 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed