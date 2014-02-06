* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,607-0,675 07,500 0,607-0,680
Gondal 08,000 595-0,670 08,000 591-0,678
Jasdan 1,000 539-0,644 1,000 524-0,650
Jamnagar 06,000 615-0,676 05,000 621-0,688
Junagadh 05,000 524-0,661 07,000 528-0,674
Keshod 02,000 505-0,640 03,000 510-0,643
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,608-0,675 0,609-0,680 0,607-0,670 0,607-0,668
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,360 2,580-3,400 2,600-3,410
Sesame (Black) 0,066 3,275-4,196 3,260-4,110
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,650 0,700-0,735 0,715-0,755
Rapeseeds 020 550-600 580-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,730 0,735 1,130 1,145
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,220
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 588 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 610 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil label tin 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,320 1,320
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed