1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,608-0,678 0,608-0,675 0,607-0,668 0,607-0,670 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,620-0,625 0,630-0,635 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,635-0,636 0,645-0,646 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,730 1,110 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 591 591 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 613 613 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,805 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,315 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,455-1,460 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 23,200-23,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed