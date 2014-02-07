1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retail users.
2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,608-0,678 0,608-0,675 0,607-0,668 0,607-0,670
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,620-0,625 0,630-0,635
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,635-0,636 0,645-0,646
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,730 1,110 1,135
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,210
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 591 591 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 613 613 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,805 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,315 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,435-1,440
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,455-1,460
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 23,200-23,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed