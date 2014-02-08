Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,607-0,678 08,000 0,607-0,675 Gondal 10,000 575-0,699 08,000 595-0,670 Jasdan 1,000 540-0,635 1,000 539-0,644 Jamnagar 05,000 608-0,695 06,000 615-0,676 Junagadh 06,000 535-0,676 05,000 524-0,661 Keshod 02,000 511-0,633 02,000 505-0,640 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,608-0,678 0,608-0,675 0,607-0,668 0,607-0,670 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,240 2,620-3,600 2,580-3,400 Sesame (Black) 0,087 3,280-4,200 3,275-4,196 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,435 0,705-0,721 0,700-0,735 Rapeseeds 100 540-590 550-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,135 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 591 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 613 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil label tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 4,135-4,140 4,135-4,140 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Castor oil BSS 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M