* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. * Sesame oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,595-0,666 06,500 0,607-0,680 Gondal 12,000 560-0,675 11,500 566-0,686 Jasdan 1,000 538-0,640 1,000 524-0,649 Jamnagar 05,000 575-0,671 06,000 580-0,685 Junagadh 07,000 500-0,652 06,500 512-0,661 Keshod 02,500 511-0,640 02,500 504-0,630 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,602-0,666 0,608-0,680 0,595-0,648 0,607-0,662 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,620-0,625 0,620-0,625 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,635-0,636 0,635-0,636 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,170 2,540-3,230 2,560-3,250 Sesame (Black) 0,108 3,280-4,222 3,290-4,231 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,470 0,705-0,756 0,705-0,745 Rapeseeds 100 500-575 535-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,720 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 591 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 613 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,610 3,950-3,960 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,805 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 4,120-4,125 4,135-4,140 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,875-1,880 1,875-1,880 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed