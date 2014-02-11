Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien improved due to short supply. * Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,596-0,665 06,500 0,595-0,666 Gondal 10,000 577-0,663 12,000 560-0,675 Jasdan 1,000 554-0,632 1,000 538-0,640 Jamnagar 06,000 573-0,687 05,000 575-0,671 Junagadh 05,000 518-0,648 07,000 500-0,652 Keshod 02,000 505-0,638 02,500 511-0,640 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,603-0,665 0,602-0,666 0,596-0,650 0,595-0,648 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,120 2,454-3,200 2,540-3,230 Sesame (Black) 0,070 3,380-4,260 3,280-4,222 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,490 0,708-0,766 0,705-0,756 Rapeseeds 100 530-570 500-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,715 1,110 1,105 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 617 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,950-3,960 3,950-3,960 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 4,120-4,125 4,120-4,125 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,875-1,880 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M