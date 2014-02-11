1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. 3. Sesame oil moved down due to weakness in seed prices. 4. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,602-0,666 0,608-0,680 0,595-0,648 0,607-0,662 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,730-0,735 0,630-0,635 0,620-0,625 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,745-0,746 0,645-0,646 0,635-0,636 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,715 0,720 1,105 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 591 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 613 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,610 3,950-3,960 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,805 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 4,120-4,125 4,135-4,140 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,875-1,880 1,875-1,880 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed