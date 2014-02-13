* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,598-0,675 06,000 0,597-0,670 Gondal 09,500 576-0,667 09,000 580-0,676 Jasdan 1,000 530-0,645 1,000 540-0,657 Jamnagar 04,000 577-0,690 05,000 580-0,665 Junagadh 04,500 509-0,660 05,000 511-0,645 Keshod 02,000 511-0,631 01,500 495-0,634 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,675 0,604-0,670 0,598-0,660 0,597-0,655 (auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,292 2,570-3,316 2,560-3,250 Sesame (Black) 0,040 3,460-4,400 3,350-4,325 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,445 0,711-0,765 0,715-0,775 Rapeseeds 285 530-572 540-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,735 1,150 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 617 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,980-3,990 3,980-3,990 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil label tin 1,310-1,315 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 4,145-4,150 4,145-4,150 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed