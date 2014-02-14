Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,598-0,676 06,500 0,598-0,675 Gondal 09,000 575-0,680 09,500 576-0,667 Jasdan 1,000 550-0,661 1,000 530-0,645 Jamnagar 05,000 565-0,682 04,000 577-0,690 Junagadh 06,000 507-0,675 04,500 509-0,660 Keshod 02,000 503-0,629 02,000 511-0,631 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,606-0,676 0,605-0,675 0,598-0,660 0,598-0,660 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,250 2,580-3,350 2,570-3,316 Sesame (Black) 0,082 3,440-4,392 3,460-4,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,560 0,705-0,771 0,711-0,765 Rapeseeds 325 535-561 530-572 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,730 1,140 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 622 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,980-3,990 3,980-3,990 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil label tin 1,305-1,310 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 4,145-4,150 4,145-4,150 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o