1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien improved due to retail demand. 3. Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,604-0,670 0,603-0,665 0,597-0,655 0,596-0,650 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,630-0,635 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,645-0,646 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,725 1,140 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,210 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 617 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,600 3,980-3,990 3,950-3,960 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,305-1,310 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 4,145-4,150 4,120-4,125 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 23,200-23,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed