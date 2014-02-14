1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
3. Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,604-0,670 0,603-0,665 0,597-0,655 0,596-0,650
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,630-0,635
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,645-0,646
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,735 0,725 1,140 1,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,210 1,200
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 617 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,620 2,600 3,980-3,990 3,950-3,960
Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,305-1,310 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 4,145-4,150 4,120-4,125
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 23,200-23,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed