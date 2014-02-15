* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,000 0,599-0,680 06,500 0,598-0,676
Gondal 08,500 566-0,675 09,000 575-0,680
Jasdan 1,000 530-0,654 1,000 550-0,661
Jamnagar 04,000 579-0,681 05,000 565-0,682
Junagadh 05,000 504-0,661 06,000 507-0,675
Keshod 02,000 500-0,625 02,000 503-0,629
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,605-0,680 0,606-0,676 0,599-0,665 0,598-0,660
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,170 2,575-3,360 2,580-3,350
Sesame (Black) 0,060 3,520-4,466 3,440-4,392
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,490 0,705-0,767 0,705-0,771
Rapeseeds 335 533-564 535-561
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,735 0,735 1,145 1,145
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,980-3,990 3,980-3,990
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil label tin 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 4,145-4,150 4,145-4,150
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
