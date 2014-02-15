1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien moved up on short supply. 3. Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,605-0,680 0,606-0,676 0,599-0,665 0,598-0,660 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,736 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,735 1,150 1,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,210 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 622 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,980-3,990 3,980-3,990 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,310-1,315 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 4,145-4,150 4,145-4,150 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,700-22,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,599-0,680 06,500 0,598-0,676 Gondal 08,500 566-0,675 09,000 575-0,680 Jasdan 1,000 530-0,654 1,000 550-0,661 Jamnagar 04,000 579-0,681 05,000 565-0,682 Junagadh 05,000 504-0,661 06,000 507-0,675 Keshod 02,000 500-0,625 02,000 503-0,629 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,680 0,606-0,676 0,599-0,665 0,598-0,660 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,170 2,575-3,360 2,580-3,350 Sesame (Black) 0,060 3,520-4,466 3,440-4,392 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,490 0,705-0,767 0,705-0,771 Rapeseeds 335 533-564 535-561 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,735 1,145 1,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,980-3,990 3,980-3,990 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil label tin 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 4,145-4,150 4,145-4,150 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed