* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,590-0,675 06,000 0,599-0,680 Gondal 11,000 589-0,671 08,500 566-0,675 Jasdan 1,000 545-0,650 1,000 530-0,654 Jamnagar 06,000 565-0,690 04,000 579-0,681 Junagadh 06,000 528-0,665 05,000 504-0,661 Keshod 01,500 503-0,662 02,000 500-0,625 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,601-0,675 0,605-0,680 0,590-0,668 0,599-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,450 2,250-3,235 2,575-3,360 Sesame (Black) 0,050 3,200-4,400 3,520-4,466 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,702-0,777 0,705-0,767 Rapeseeds 220 540-577 533-564 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,740 1,145 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 619 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,980-3,990 3,980-3,990 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil label tin 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 4,145-4,150 4,145-4,150 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed