1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,601-0,675 0,605-0,680 0,590-0,668 0,599-0,665 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,710-0,715 0,630-0,635 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,725-0,736 0,645-0,646 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,740 1,135 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 594 597 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 616 619 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,980-3,990 3,980-3,990 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 4,145-4,150 4,145-4,150 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,700-22,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed