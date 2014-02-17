1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,601-0,675 0,605-0,680 0,590-0,668 0,599-0,665
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,710-0,715 0,630-0,635 0,650-0,655
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,725-0,736 0,645-0,646 0,665-0,666
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,730 0,740 1,135 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,210
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 594 597 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 616 619 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,980-3,990 3,980-3,990
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 4,145-4,150 4,145-4,150
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,700-22,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed