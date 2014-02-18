* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,591-0,678 06,000 0,590-0,675 Gondal 10,000 565-0,666 11,000 589-0,671 Jasdan 1,000 533-0,645 1,000 545-0,650 Jamnagar 05,000 572-0,665 06,000 565-0,690 Junagadh 04,500 512-0,670 06,000 528-0,665 Keshod 01,500 500-0,650 01,500 503-0,662 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,602-0,678 0,601-0,675 0,591-0,670 0,590-0,668 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,167 2,100-3,350 2,250-3,235 Sesame (Black) 0,065 3,000-4,450 3,200-4,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,410 0,671-0,767 0,702-0,777 Rapeseeds 275 540-576 540-577 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,730 1,130 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 594 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 616 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,620 2,620 3,980-3,990 3,980-3,990 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,145-4,150 4,145-4,150 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed