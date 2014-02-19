* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,000 0,570-0,675 06,000 0,591-0,678
Gondal 09,500 556-0,662 10,000 565-0,666
Jasdan 1,000 580-0,660 1,000 533-0,645
Jamnagar 04,000 560-0,658 05,000 572-0,665
Junagadh 04,000 500-0,649 04,500 512-0,670
Keshod 01,500 490-0,633 01,500 500-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,604-0,675 0,602-0,678 0,570-0,668 0,591-0,670
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,137 2,100-3,300 2,100-3,350
Sesame (Black) 0,071 3,000-4,500 3,000-4,450
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,425 0,667-0,768 0,671-0,767
Rapeseeds 100 500-555 540-576
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,725 0,725 1,130 1,130
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 598 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 620 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,580 2,620 3,930-3,940 3,980-3,990
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,145-4,150
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed