* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,570-0,675 06,000 0,591-0,678 Gondal 09,500 556-0,662 10,000 565-0,666 Jasdan 1,000 580-0,660 1,000 533-0,645 Jamnagar 04,000 560-0,658 05,000 572-0,665 Junagadh 04,000 500-0,649 04,500 512-0,670 Keshod 01,500 490-0,633 01,500 500-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,604-0,675 0,602-0,678 0,570-0,668 0,591-0,670 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,137 2,100-3,300 2,100-3,350 Sesame (Black) 0,071 3,000-4,500 3,000-4,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,425 0,667-0,768 0,671-0,767 Rapeseeds 100 500-555 540-576 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,725 1,130 1,130 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 620 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,580 2,620 3,930-3,940 3,980-3,990 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,145-4,150 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed