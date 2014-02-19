1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices.
3. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
4. Palm olien moved up further due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,604-0,675 0,602-0,678 0,570-0,668 0,591-0,670
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,725 1,125 1,130
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,200
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 603 598 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 625 620 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,590 2,620 3,940-3,950 3,980-3,990
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,815 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,825 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 4,100-4,105 4,145-4,150
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,700-22,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed