1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices. 3. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 4. Palm olien moved up further due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,604-0,675 0,602-0,678 0,570-0,668 0,591-0,670 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,630-0,635 0,630-0,635 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,645-0,646 0,645-0,646 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,725 1,125 1,130 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 603 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 625 620 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,590 2,620 3,940-3,950 3,980-3,990 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,815 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,825 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 4,100-4,105 4,145-4,150 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,700-22,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed