1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. 3. Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,604-0,660 0,604-0,675 0,596-0,645 0,570-0,668 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,660-0,665 0,630-0,635 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,675-0,676 0,645-0,646 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,720 1,125 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 603 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 625 625 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,570 2,590 3,910-3,920 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 4,075-4,080 4,100-4,105 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed