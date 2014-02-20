1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
3. Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,604-0,660 0,604-0,675 0,596-0,645 0,570-0,668
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,660-0,665 0,630-0,635
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,675-0,676 0,645-0,646
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,720 1,125 1,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,190
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 603 603 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 625 625 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,570 2,590 3,910-3,920 3,940-3,950
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,290
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145
Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 4,075-4,080 4,100-4,105
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed