* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,598-0,662 06,500 0,596-0,660 Gondal 07,500 550-0,665 10,500 565-0,656 Jasdan 1,000 535-0,660 1,000 540-0,645 Jamnagar 04,000 560-0,675 05,000 578-0,681 Junagadh 04,000 495-0,678 04,000 503-0,695 Keshod 01,500 488-0,655 02,000 495-0,630 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,601-0,662 0,604-0,660 0,598-0,642 0,596-0,645 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,175 2,001-3,333 2,000-3,350 Sesame (Black) 0,101 3,000-4,350 3,000-4,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,105 0,661-0,778 0,650-0,774 Rapeseeds 345 530-574 525-572 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,720 1,125 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 625 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,570 2,570 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,820 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,830 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil label tin 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 4,075-4,080 4,075-4,080 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed