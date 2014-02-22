* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,599-0,665 06,000 0,598-0,662 Gondal 06,000 570-0,681 07,500 550-0,665 Jasdan 1,000 530-0,644 1,000 535-0,660 Jamnagar 04,500 578-0,667 04,000 560-0,675 Junagadh 05,000 489-0,661 04,000 495-0,678 Keshod 01,500 480-0,645 01,500 488-0,655 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,665 0,601-0,662 0,599-0,642 0,598-0,642 (auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,151 2,000-3,300 2,001-3,333 Sesame (Black) 0,111 3,000-4,400 3,000-4,350 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,170 0,706-0,782 0,661-0,778 Rapeseeds 275 540-577 530-574 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,715 0,715 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 625 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,570 2,570 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil label tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,280 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 4,075-4,080 4,075-4,080 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed