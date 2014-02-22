* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,599-0,665 06,000 0,598-0,662
Gondal 06,000 570-0,681 07,500 550-0,665
Jasdan 1,000 530-0,644 1,000 535-0,660
Jamnagar 04,500 578-0,667 04,000 560-0,675
Junagadh 05,000 489-0,661 04,000 495-0,678
Keshod 01,500 480-0,645 01,500 488-0,655
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,600-0,665 0,601-0,662 0,599-0,642 0,598-0,642
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,151 2,000-3,300 2,001-3,333
Sesame (Black) 0,111 3,000-4,400 3,000-4,350
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,170 0,706-0,782 0,661-0,778
Rapeseeds 275 540-577 530-574
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,715 0,715 1,120 1,120
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,180
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 603 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 625 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,570 2,570 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil label tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,280 1,280
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 4,075-4,080 4,075-4,080
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed