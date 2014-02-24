1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,601-0,670 0,600-0,665 0,600-0,655 0,599-0,642 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,660-0,665 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,675-0,676 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,715 0,715 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,180 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 612 607 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 634 629 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,570 2,570 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,280 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 4,075-4,080 4,075-4,080 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,200-23,300 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed