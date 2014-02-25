* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien improved due to short supply.
* Coconut oil increased due to firm advices from producing centers.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,43,000-0,44,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,602-0,675 05,000 0,600-0,670
Gondal 09,500 577-0,686 06,500 580-0,677
Jasdan 1,000 540-0,674 1,000 524-0,660
Jamnagar 03,000 570-0,661 04,000 580-0,679
Junagadh 05,000 509-0,658 06,000 485-0,652
Keshod 01,500 465-0,645 01,500 470-0,641
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,605-0,675 0,601-0,670 0,602-0,650 0,600-0,655
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,106 1,950-3,140 2,001-3,350
Sesame (Black) 0,105 3,010-4,406 3,000-4,450
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,410 0,698-0,784 0,685-0,782
Rapeseeds 425 530-575 540-574
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,725 0,715 1,135 1,120
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,180
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 634 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,570 2,570 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920
Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,280 1,280
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 4,075-4,080 4,075-4,080
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,945-1,950 1,895-1,900
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed