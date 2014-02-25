* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien improved due to short supply. * Coconut oil increased due to firm advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,43,000-0,44,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,602-0,675 05,000 0,600-0,670 Gondal 09,500 577-0,686 06,500 580-0,677 Jasdan 1,000 540-0,674 1,000 524-0,660 Jamnagar 03,000 570-0,661 04,000 580-0,679 Junagadh 05,000 509-0,658 06,000 485-0,652 Keshod 01,500 465-0,645 01,500 470-0,641 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,675 0,601-0,670 0,602-0,650 0,600-0,655 (auction price) Market delivery 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,106 1,950-3,140 2,001-3,350 Sesame (Black) 0,105 3,010-4,406 3,000-4,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,410 0,698-0,784 0,685-0,782 Rapeseeds 425 530-575 540-574 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,715 1,135 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 634 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,570 2,570 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,280 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 4,075-4,080 4,075-4,080 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,945-1,950 1,895-1,900 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed