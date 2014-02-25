1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to short supply.
3. Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,605-0,675 0,601-0,670 0,602-0,650 0,600-0,655
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,660-0,665 0,650-0,655 0,640-0,645
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,675-0,676 0,665-0,666 0,655-0,656
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,735 0,715 1,145 1,120
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,180
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 612 612 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 634 634 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,570 2,570 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920
Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,305 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,280
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 4,075-4,080 4,075-4,080
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,945-1,950 1,895-1,900
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,200-23,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed