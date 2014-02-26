* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil moved up further due to firm trend at producing centers. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,602-0,675 05,000 0,602-0,675 Gondal 11,000 586-0,674 09,500 577-0,686 Jasdan 1,000 545-0,660 1,000 540-0,674 Jamnagar 03,500 560-0,656 03,000 570-0,661 Junagadh 04,000 528-0,643 05,000 509-0,658 Keshod 01,500 480-0,640 01,500 465-0,645 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,675 0,605-0,675 0,602-0,655 0,602-0,650 (auction price) Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,240 2,010-3,300 1,950-3,140 Sesame (Black) 0,072 2,960-4,400 3,010-4,406 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,325 0,680-0,782 0,698-0,784 Rapeseeds 450 535-577 530-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,735 1,150 1,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 634 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,570 2,570 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil label tin 1,305-1,310 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 4,075-4,080 4,075-4,080 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,975-1,980 1,945-1,950 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed