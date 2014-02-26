1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Coconut oil improved further due to short supply. 4. Sesame oil dropped due to price fall in sesame seeds. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,675 0,605-0,675 0,602-0,655 0,602-0,650 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,660-0,665 0,670-0,675 0,640-0,645 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,675-0,676 0,685-0,686 0,655-0,656 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,735 1,145 1,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 616 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 638 634 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,540 2,570 3,860-3,870 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 4,010-4,015 4,075-4,080 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,975-1,980 1,945-1,950 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed