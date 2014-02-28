* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Sesame oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,52,000-0,53,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,603-0,670 04,500 0,602-0,675 Gondal 14,000 565-0,667 11,000 586-0,674 Jasdan 1,000 562-0,650 1,000 545-0,660 Jamnagar 05,000 565-0,682 03,500 560-0,656 Junagadh 05,000 515-0,669 04,000 528-0,643 Keshod 01,500 475-0,660 01,500 480-0,640 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,621-0,670 0,620-0,675 0,603-0,655 0,602-0,655 (auction price) Market delivery 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,235 2,000-3,250 2,010-3,300 Sesame (Black) 0,189 2,960-4,310 2,960-4,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,525 0,705-0,786 0,680-0,782 Rapeseeds 325 530-565 535-577 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,735 1,140 1,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 616 616 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 638 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,520 2,540 3,840-3,850 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 3,985-3,990 4,010-4,015 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed