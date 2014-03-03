* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,47,000-0,48,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,604-0,666 05,000 0,603-0,665 Gondal 14,000 590-0,665 13,000 587-0,676 Jasdan 1,000 561-0,649 1,000 555-0,662 Jamnagar 05,000 560-0,691 04,000 580-0,697 Junagadh 06,000 565-0,649 04,500 546-0,656 Keshod 01,500 527-0,645 01,500 516-0,655 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,623-0,666 0,622-0,665 0,604-0,655 0,603-0,650 (auction price) Market delivery 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,220 2,000-3,340 2,000-3,240 Sesame (Black) 0,065 2,930-4,300 3,700-4,340 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,715-0,775 0,710-0,769 Rapeseeds 300 525-576 540-571 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 642 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,520 2,520 3,840-3,850 3,840-3,850 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 3,985-3,990 3,985-3,990 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Castor oil BSS 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed