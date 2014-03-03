1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up on retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to short supply. 4. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,623-0,666 0,622-0,665 0,604-0,655 0,603-0,650 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 626 620 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 648 642 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,520 2,520 3,840-3,850 3,840-3,850 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 3,985-3,990 3,985-3,990 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980 Vanaspati Ghee 1,055-1,060 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Castor oil BSS 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed