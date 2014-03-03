1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up on retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to short supply.
4. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,623-0,666 0,622-0,665 0,604-0,655 0,603-0,650
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,140 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,190
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 626 620 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 648 642 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,520 2,520 3,840-3,850 3,840-3,850
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,290
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 3,985-3,990 3,985-3,990
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980
Vanaspati Ghee 1,055-1,060 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Castor oil BSS 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed