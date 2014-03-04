* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Sesame oil improved due to thin supply. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,605-0,670 05,500 0,604-0,666 Gondal 13,500 598-0,688 14,000 590-0,665 Jasdan 1,000 553-0,667 1,000 561-0,649 Jamnagar 04,000 580-0,711 05,000 560-0,691 Junagadh 04,500 533-0,665 06,000 565-0,649 Keshod 01,500 512-0,658 01,500 527-0,645 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,670 0,623-0,666 0,605-0,660 0,604-0,655 (auction price) Market delivery 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,180 2,700-3,200 2,000-3,340 Sesame (Black) 0,050 3,530-4,300 2,930-4,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,575 0,736-0,782 0,715-0,775 Rapeseeds 250 521-575 525-576 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 626 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 648 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,520 3,860-3,870 3,840-3,850 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,985-3,990 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,055-1,060 Castor oil commercial 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Castor oil BSS 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed